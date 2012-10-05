Before England Tests,Sachin Tendulkar set for Ranji Trophy ‘practice’

With his disappointing performances against New Zealand having come under serious scrutiny,Sachin Tendulkar is most likely to get himself some match-practice before India take on England in the four-Test match series in November.

Tendulkar is intent on ensuring that hes match-fit and raring to go against the Englishmen by getting warmed-up with a couple of Ranji Trophy games for Mumbai in the interim.

The batting maestro had looked rusty while getting repeatedly bowled in the two Tests in Hyderabad and Bangalore with many experts ascertaining that age had finally caught up with him.

Mumbai are scheduled to play their season opener against Railways on November 2 at home before taking on Rajasthan in Jaipur. He last wore Mumbais jersey in the 2009 semi-finals,against Saurashtra.

With the first Test against England starting only on November 15,Tendulkar is keen to get at least two first-class matches under his belt.

The Indian Express has learnt that the 39-year-old expressed his desire to a few MCA officials and teammates to consider him for selection prior to leaving for the Champions League,which kicks off on October 9 in South Africa.

MCA joint secretary Nitin Dalal said that Tendulkar will certainly be picked if hes made himself available.

We are yet to speak to him. If he is willing to play then he will surely be included in the Mumbai. His presence will help the youngsters greatly, Dalal said.

Two games

Prior to leaving for South Africa,Tendulkar indulged in three weeks of intense net sessions at the MCAs indoor centre at the BKC ground. He is going to play in two Ranji games and he has also been working very hard in the meanwhile. After the CLT20,he wanted to get some four-day match practice before taking on England, a source added.

Mumbai are also likely to be bolstered further with Zaheer Khan also expected to play for his state team. The MCA,however,is yet to get an official word from him.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App