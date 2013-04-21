Be solid in mind: Viv Richards to Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils had a piece of advice from the team’s new ambassador-cum-advisor Sir Vivian Richards,who said the beleaguered outfit must “have faith” and be “solid in mind” in the rest of their matches in the ongoing IPL 2013.

With six defeats in as many games,nothing seems to be going right for the Delhi Daredevils this season,and it remains to be seen if Richards can effect a turnaround.

“It’s important to keep faith and be solid in mind. The talent that’s there in the dressing room,I marvel. I am sure things are going to get going for them soon,” Richards said ahead of Delhi’s match against Mumbai Indians here today.

“I know the team has plenty of players of proven quality and I will see and try to make an impact over the next few days,” he added.

The West Indian great was delighted to see players from his part of the world setting the tournament ablaze with their performances.

“I am happy with what’s happening with West Indies cricket,guys like Chris Gayle,(Keiron) Pollard and Dwayne Smith who is here today,they are doing really well here.”

Richards has a connect with the city as “it was here that that I scored my first Test hundred”.

“Love this part of the world.”

On a lighter note,when asked by his contemporary Sunil Gavaskar if he was actually out on 12 during a Test match against India way back in 1974,a smiling Richards replied,”Sunny,that’s still there in your mind. That was 1974 and now

it’s 2013,hut i still maintain that I was not out.”

