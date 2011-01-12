Awarding WC to India could lead to investment: Houghton

India coach Bob Houghton today said that FIFA chief Sepp Blatters suggestion that it should host the World Cup after 2026 could be a good idea as it would force development of football infrastructure in the country.

In an interview to PTI,Houghton reiterated his well-documented stance on the acute lack of football infrastructure in India but said if FIFA awards the World Cup,it would lead to investment in the game.

I dont know when India can be ready to host the World Cup. Infrastructure is the problem but I think you can argue that awarding the World Cup could be a good idea as it could force development of football infrastructure in the country.

That may lead to investment in infrastructure. But beyond that I dont know, said Houghton ahead of Indias second Asian Cup match against Bahrain here on Friday.

Blatter had identified India as a potential candidate to host the World Cup ater Qatar was awarded the 2022 edition in FIFAs bid to find a new market and extend football frontiers.

If we have to identify new territories where football can be a better part of life then definitely it is the sub-continent,India,where they have 1.2 billion people, Blatter had said.

Houghton said India can start with small size stadiums like the Ambedkar in New Delhi and think of hosting the Asian Cup in near future.

India can start with small stadiums like Ambedkar and the 13,500-capacity Al Saad Stadium here where India played Australia. The national team can play international friendlies at these stadiums and if you have four-five of them you can host tournaments, he said.

When reminded about the issue of his contract extension,the 63-year-old Englishman denied that he had hinted on quitting if India suffered drubbings at the hands of their opponents in the ongoing Asian Cup,and made it clear that he would continue after the continental showpiece.

I had not said I would quit. I had only said that we were focussing on the Asian Cup and the other things will come later on. That was the totality of what I said, said Houghton.

I will take a break for two-three weeks in South Africa after the Asian Cup and plan the football programme for the year. There is an AFC Challenge Cup qualifying round tournament in March and then there are the 2014 World Cup qualifying round matches, said Houghton whose contract with the AIFF runs till 2013.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App