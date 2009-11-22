An unkept promise

A cracked helipad,a damaged podium,a bus rusting behind the collectorate building and a bulky government file is all that Bhaktara,a village in Chhattisgarhs Raipur district,has to show for the dream it once shared with former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

This was one of the few villages in India,and the only one in Chhattisgarh,where Kalam launched his pet PURA (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) project. Now,three years after Kalam came here to launch the programme,Bhaktara is far away from what Kalam wanted the village to be.

After Kalam left Rashtrapati Bhawan,the Centre and state governments apparently lost interest in the Bhaktara project. The vibrant PURA project in Chhattisgarh,that was meant to cover 22 villages with a population of 36,000 people,promised high-quality four lane roads,battery operated bio-diesel buses,a thousand modern dwelling units,quality healthcare in the form of a 250-bed hospital,state-of-the-art school,para-medical and nursing training institutionseverything by 2011.

Today,signboards of PURA have vanished from Bhaktara,the only road in the village is a kacha one and the only school is an anganwadi housed in an old building.

The Bhaktara project was part of an ambitious nationwide programme that aimed at the integrated development of six lakh villages in the country through 50,000 development centres. In 2005,different state governments had identified more than 5,000 villages for such integrated development within five years during the eleventh plan.

The Bhaktara plan,say state government officials,lost steam because of shortage of funds. The Centre too did not earmark any money for the project in the last three years and efforts for securing Japanese assistance for the project did not go beyond seminars and symposiums. Corporate houses and a prominent hospital group,which had committed to establish these facilities,did not respond either.

Bodiram Chaturvedi,sarpanch of the Bhaktara village panchayat,says he doesnt want to say anything critical since Dr Kalams name is associated with the project. Concrete roads have been constructed in some of the 22 villages. We are hopeful that other initiatives will also materialise in the future, he says.

However,other villagers are sceptical about the tall claims that their village and surrounding hamlets would ever be transformed into a dynamic rural complex.

After Kalam flew into Bhaktara village and launched the programme on November 7,2006,a PURA Special Area Development Authority,with the Raipur district collector as chairman,was constituted. Besides,the 10-member PURA authority held a couple of meetings during the last three years.

A bus was bought under the PURA project and it was meant to connect Bhaktara and its 22 surrounding villages with the state capital. The vehicle remained with the tourism department for a while before being dumped behind a building in the collectorate.

Efforts to trace the project details led to a collectorate clerk who put down a bulky file. The clerk promised that the Raipur Zila Panchayat office would be able to throw some light on the initiatives carried out so far under PURA. At the zila panchayat,an official handed over a compact disc with details on the project.

A top state government official sought to blame the Centre for the present state of affairs,claiming that it did not earmark any funds for it under the eleventh plan programme. Its the Centre that lost interest in the project. Earlier,the Council for Advancement of Peoples Action and Rural Technology (CAPART) website had a link on PURA projects. Now it is not there. The Rural Development Ministry too is silent the programme. Bhaktara is not the only PURA project facing financial constraints. We are aware that PURA projects in many other states too have met the same fate. (But) PURA has not been abandoned, he says.

