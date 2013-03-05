Diesel price hike: BJP vows to put govt on mat,but not Parliament

BJP today said it will continue to raise in both Houses of Parliament the issue of diesel price hike,which is hitting the common man,but not stall proceedings.

The matter was discussed at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting attended by its top leaders this morning. The party also discussed the alleged desecration of temples in

Bangladesh and the Ram Setu issue,which it decided to raise strongly in Parliament today.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath,however,expressed confidence that Parliament will function and hoped Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be able to make his statement,to reply on the motion of thanks.

“I hope Parliament will function now. It was stalled for one day as parties wanted to express their anger over diesel price hike. All issues should be raised and discussed in

Parliament as per rules and all are ready to raise their issues as Parliament is meant to discuss things,” Nath told reporters.

Price hike in petrol and diesel prices was the issue discussed at the meeting …Every week they are raising prices of petrol and diesel. This is against the common people,” BJP’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gopinath Munde told reporters here today.

Asked if Parliament will function,Munde said,”We will raise the issue but the proceedings of the House will continue.”

Munde said,”In Bangladesh,Hindu temples were broken and Hindus beaten up. This is a serious matter and we will raise this issue in Parliament because this is a concern of our country also. National government should be asked to (talk to) Bangladesh that this should not be repeated,” he said.

Another issue that the BJP Parliamentary Party decided to raise in Parliament is that of Ram Setu.

“We will oppose. We will not allow breaking of Ram Setu. There can be another alignment. Government-appointed Committee’s report is there and that Committee has not recommended breaking of old Ram Setu,” the BJP leader said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App