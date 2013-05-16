Congress has no role in CBI’s action against Kataria: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today dismissed BJP’s allegations that CBI has chargesheeted Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria in Sohrabuddin encounter case at the behest of Congress.

“Congress has no role in the case and law will take its own course,” Gehlot told reporters here.

On Kataria’s announcement yesterday that he would resign as MLA if arrested in the case,Gehlot said,”I leave it to Kataria that what he should do on moral ground after this development.”

The CBI has chargesheeted Kataria,who was Rajasthan Home Minister when the encounter took place,and three others for murder charges in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

BJP has accused CBI of working at Congress’ behest to implicate its members under a “well-planned conspiracy”.

On Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with state leaders,Gehlot said the event has energised the party workers in the state.

“The meeting was successful in Bikaner yesterday and the rounds of meeting are going on here. The message for partymen is that those who will work will get importance in the party,” he said.

The CM said that discussions were held and assertion was on strengthening the party at block level.

