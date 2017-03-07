Pakistan-based terrorists threat to region: Afghan NSA

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, on Monday alleged that “terrorist groups based in Pakistan are threatening Afghanistan and other countries in the region”. Atmar is in India and is expected to meet NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar during his stay. Speaking at the 19th Asian Security Conference, Atmar said: “We share the region with Pakistan, which has the highest concentration of terrorists anywhere.”

Condemning the recent attacks in Pakistan in which many people were killed, Atmar clarified that there is no distinction between good and bad terrorist, adding that terrorism was growing its capabilities and presence in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region despite international investment in counter terrorism.

Asserting that Afghanistan considers Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as enemies, Atmar said his country hopes that Pakistan will never allow safe havens to them. “Success against terrorists in Afghanistan is important for security of the region,” he added.

Atmar said that while Afghanistan and Pakistan had a common enemy, the two countries did not have a common strategy to defeat them. “We are no longer talking of a lone group. There is a symbiotic relation between the economics and geopolitics of the region,” he said. He revealed that Pakistan had given them a list of 76 terrorists believed to be hiding in Afghanistan, adding that Kabul too had given them a list of terrorist hiding in their country. “Drug industry and criminal economy produces such economy that they can finance state and non-state actors,” Atmar said, adding that it was not right to associate terrorism with Islam.