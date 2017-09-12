NIA report on Popular Front of India’s ‘terror links’ on government table

The NIA has submitted a report on the PFI to the ministry, claiming that the group has been involved in terror acts, including running terror camps and making bombs, and it was a fit case to be declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a Home Ministry official said. The NIA has submitted a report on the PFI to the ministry, claiming that the group has been involved in terror acts, including running terror camps and making bombs, and it was a fit case to be declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a Home Ministry official said.

The Union Home Ministry is examining recommendations made by the NIA against Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI), regarding its alleged links with terror activities, sources have said. The NIA has submitted a report on the PFI to the ministry, claiming that the group has been involved in terror acts, including running terror camps and making bombs, and it was a fit case to be declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a Home Ministry official said.

The agency, it is learnt, has cited PFI’s alleged involvement in four cases to support its claim — chopping of a professor’s palm in Kerala’s Idukki district, organising a training camp in Kannur from where the NIA reportedly seized swords, country-made bombs and ingredients for making IEDs, murder of RSS leader Rudresh in Bengaluru and plans to carry out terror attacks in South India by involving the outfit Islamic State Al-Hindi.

PFI’s national executive council member P Koya said the agency had never approached the outfit to know about its activities. “The activities of PFI are not anti-national but more nationalistic. We have never run any terror camp nor are we involved in any terror act,” he said.

