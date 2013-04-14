Congress rolls out red carpet for sulking Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Days after Chief Parliamentary Secretary and BJP MLA from Amritsar (East) Navjot Kaur Sidhu stirred a controversy alleging that her husband and MP Navjot Singh Sidhu was being sidelined by BJP high command,the Congress has laid out the red carpet for the fire-brand leader.

On Saturday,former chief minister and senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal said Congress is ready to welcome Sidhu in the party fold.

We will welcome him in the party. I have always said that he (Sidhu) is a right man in the wrong party, Bhattal said,adding that the cricketer-turned politicians father was a Congressman and the son should follow in his footsteps. However,she left it to the Amritsar MP to take a call on his future move.

Lashing out at SAD-BJP combine for organising a Chintan Shivir camp at Goa,Bhattal said,The Chintan Shiver has put people of Punjab in a big chinta (worry) as immediately after the Goa camp,the power tariff was hiked. The masses are getting the shock of this high voltage hike. Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal should have mercy on the people.

Badal claims that Punjab is charging less than neighbouring Haryana for power. I challenge him to prove his statement, she said adding people in Haryana pay Rs 2.98 per unit up to 100 units consumed whereas the rates in Punjab are Rs 4.56 per unit. Tariff for 101 to 300 units in Haryana is Rs 4.74 per unit and above 300 units is Rs 4.90 per unit as compared to Rs 6.02 and Rs 6.44 per unit respectively for both these categories.

While refusing to comment on rejecting the mercy plea of Bhullar,she asked the BJP to come clear on its stand on terrorism. SAD and BJP have different stand on the verdict. How is this alliance running the government when they have different stands on one issue, she said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App