Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary UPDATES: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute
Live now

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary UPDATES: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute

Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first prime minister. Sunday, May 27, marks the 54th death anniversary of Nehru.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2018 9:54:08 am
jawaharlal nehru, jawaharlal nehru death anniversary, indias first pm, jawaharlal nehru death date, jawaharlal nehru prime minister, indian express Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Express archive photo)

“The light is out.” Jawaharlal Nehru’s death was announced in Parliament on May 27, 1964. He was India’s first prime minister and served 17 years in office after playing an integral role in achieving its Independence. His midnight address on August 15, 1947, announcing India’s freedom to the world, is regarded as one of the most historic speeches made by a political leader. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” he said.

Widely regarded as the ‘Architect of modern India’, he helped shape the constitution before it was adopted by Parliament on January 26, 1950. Many of his policies, however, came under criticism after his death.

His daughter, Indira Gandhi, went on to become the first woman prime minister of the country. Mentored by Nehru during his days as Congress chief, she was a force to reckon with and was widely regarded as the ‘Iron Lady’ of India.

Born on November 14, 1889, his birthday is celebrated as ‘Children’s Day’ in India. He was fondly called “chacha Nehru” by children. Sunday, May 27, marks the 54th death anniversary of Nehru.

Live Blog

Sunday, May 27 marks the death anniversary of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Many political leaders have paid their tributes to him. Follow UPDATES here:

Highlights

    09:54 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Mamata Banerjee pays homage

    West Bengal Chief Minister and president of the Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru. "Homage to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary," she said on twitter. 

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    09:43 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Manmohan Singh pays tributes

    Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

    09:29 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Modi pays tributes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid tributes to Nehru. In a tweet, Modi said, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    09:27 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays homage at Shanti Van

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays homage to former prime minister and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi on Sunday, May 27. (Express Photos by Renuka Puri)

    Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad to Motilal Nehru, a wealthy barrister and Swaruprani Thussu. Nehru went to London for studies where he attended Cambridge's Trinity College. After his return, he briefly worked as an advocate at the Allahabad High Court and then later joined politics. He was chosen twice as president of the Indian National Congress during India's freedom struggle. As India's first prime minister, he played an important role in shaping the constitution of the country.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts