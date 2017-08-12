‘Hearing, speech impaired’ man detained in Kanpur

Police said while the man seems to be hearing and speech impaired, doctors who have examined him say otherwise. Police said while the man seems to be hearing and speech impaired, doctors who have examined him say otherwise.

Kanpur police has detained a 35-year-old man, after he was found moving around in a mosque in a “suspicious manner”, at Moolganj area of Gorakhpur on Thursday. “The man was caught by locals who saw him moving around in the mosque in a suspicious manner. They questioned him and when he failed to give any information about himself, they started beating him up. He was later handed over to the police, which arrived at the mosque after coming to know of the incident,” Moolganj police Station Officer Sahid Siddiqui said.

“During questioning, we asked the man to give details about himself and his family in writing. In a plain paper, he wrote that his name is Monu alias Peeru and that he had come to Kanpur from Gorakhpur via Lucknow. He has not given any other information. We are taking the help of an interpreter to question him further,” said Kanpur (North) Assistant Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya.

“A detailed medical examination of the man has been conducted. An ENT specialist was also called, who said the man can hear properly. Doctors are of the opinion that he can speak too,” he added.

