Head constable suspended and challaned for talking on cell phone while driving in Chandigarh

ANGRY AT being videographed for using cell phone while driving a motorcycle, Head Constable Surinder Singh of Chandigarh Police slapped the man, who made a video clip, at the dividing road of sectors 24 and 36 on Friday.

On Saturday, when Sumit Kumar Tiwari (29), who was slapped by the head constable, uploaded the clip on social networking sites, it triggered anguish among netizens and was subsequently shared by several people, including Congress leader Manish Tewari.

As a result, Surinder was suspended, challaned for using cell phone while driving and not wearing safety gear and his driving licence was suspended for six months. Also, a departmental probe has been ordered against Surinder, posted at police headquarters, Sector 9.

Sumit, a resident of Kansal and an employee of an event management company, said, “I was coming from Sector 9 when I saw the policeman riding a motorcycle and also using his cell phone. He had fixed his cell phone in his helmet. Even two traffic policemen, standing at the light point of Sector 25, overlooked this. I filmed him on my cell phone and when I went to tell him that it is wrong, the policeman slapped me. I ran away fearing that he would implicate me in a false case.”

Sumit added, “When I narrated my experience to my friends, they advised me to upload the clip on social networking sites, including that of Chandigarh traffic police. I did and soon, a traffic police team came and recorded my statement. Minutes later, I learnt that the policeman was suspended and challaned for his offence.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari tagged Chandigarh Police DGP Tajender Singh Luthra on his Twitter account, carrying the video clip demanding strict action against the policeman. Police sources said a traffic police team contacted Surinder on phone, traced his location and took away his driving licence.

