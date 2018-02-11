Free legal aid in rural areas: ‘Literacy offices’ in five schools

LLOs are being opened in the Government Senior Sechool Kakrari, Government School Lambra, Partapura, Mehatpur and Dhanowali village. (representational image) LLOs are being opened in the Government Senior Sechool Kakrari, Government School Lambra, Partapura, Mehatpur and Dhanowali village. (representational image)

In a bid to provide free legal aid to people in rural areas, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) along with district education authorities have opened ‘Legal Literacy Offices’ (LLOs) in five schools in the district where an advocate will present to guide people about their legal problems and to make them aware on availing free legal aid.

LLOs are being opened in the Government Senior Sechool Kakrari, Government School Lambra, Partapura, Mehatpur and Dhanowali village. Surjit Lal, lecturer in Government School Kakarai, has been appointed as the District Nodal Officer for this legal programme.

Lal said that the main aim of opening LLOs in schools is to spread this information to maximum number of people living in rural areas who cannot afford the expenses pertaining to any legal issue or guidance. “We are making all the students in the schools aware about these offices, who will further share this with their respective families, who can further make their own members aware about this facility,” he said.

Civil judge (Senior Division) cum secretary DLSA Gurmeet Tiwana when contacted informed that under the guildlines of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) these offices are being opened to target the rural areas.

