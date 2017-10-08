Chandigarh: 56 year old arrested for 10 robberies in 12 years

As soon as the the target stepped out of the bank, gang members would confront him and even in most cases, opened fire on the victims. (Representational Photo) As soon as the the target stepped out of the bank, gang members would confront him and even in most cases, opened fire on the victims. (Representational Photo)

Satpal Singh alias Satta of Kansal village, Mohali, was arrested for committing at least 10 robberies in Panchkula since 2005. The 56-year-old has been taken to Amritsar by Panchkula police in search of his other associates. Police sources said the identity of Satpal’s two associates has been established and they would be arrested shortly. His interrogation revealed that a gun, used by him in robbing Rs 2.5 lakh from a cashier, was provided to him by his younger brother. Satpal was arrested following a tip-off and he was remanded in five days’ police custody on Friday.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla told mediapersons that during interrogation, Satpal confessed to having committed robberies in Panchkula since 2005. He even admitted that earlier, they used to commit robberies using a white Zen before switching to Etios and Swift and the latest robbery was committed by them in Alto k10. Satpal was arrested by a Panchkula police team.

Describing the modus operandi of Satpal, police said the accused and his accomplices used to identify their targets at various banks and keep watch on the target during his stay at the bank. As soon as the the target stepped out of the bank, gang members would confront him and even in most cases, opened fire on the victims.

