CBSE papers leak: Google sends reply to Delhi Police

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has got a reply from Google on the details it had sought pertaining to the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail about the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, an official privy to the probe said. Special Commissioner of Police (crime) RP Upadhyay said they have received details of the e-mail address and the sender of the mail has been identified.

The police said that a Class 10 student had received the mathematics paper on WhatsApp and he had used his father’s e-mail ID to send the mail to the CBSE chairperson.

The police had also asked the board to compile the list of complaints that it had received pertaining to the paper leak. The CBSE has shared some of the complaints that it had received through e-mails and letters. Police are analysing these complaints to ascertain whether they were acts of mischief or was there any truth to them.

Meanwhile, the police continued with their quest to trace the origin of the papers leak as they visited the schools and coaching centres in outer Delhi that had come under their scanner.

More than 60 people, including 53 students and seven teachers have been questioned till now, but the officer said there was “no breakthrough” in the case so far.

Police have zeroed in on six WhatsApp groups that figured in the trail of transmission of papers and they are being probed. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors, that was looking into the matter has been strengthened with the addition of two more assistant commissioners of police and their teams.

This was done since the ambit of the probe has widened and there is a possibility of the papers leak being connected to other parts of the country, another officer said.

Since there is a chance that teams might have to be sent outside Delhi, the SIT was given additional police personnel. The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked.

The sender of the e-mail had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that the exam should be cancelled.

The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp. In order to identify the sender of the e-mail, the police had written to Google, asking it to share the details of the e-mail ID.

Yesterday, the police had sent a reminder to the website to expedite the process. The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively.

