BSF man kills self in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Debgarh under Golbazar police station area in Jharkhand, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena. (AP Photo/Channi Anand/Used for representation) The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Debgarh under Golbazar police station area in Jharkhand, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena. (AP Photo/Channi Anand/Used for representation)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted in Odisha’s Maoist-hit Malkangiri district, on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Debgarh under Golbazar police station area in Jharkhand, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena.

The jawan was staying at the BSF camp in Chitrakonda police station area. Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he took the extreme step over family feud, police said. Meena said the body of the jawan was sent to his native place in Jharkhand after postmortem.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App