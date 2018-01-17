3 men in 2 cars follow woman, damage her vehicle, flee with purse

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS allegedly chased a woman and damaged her car with rods and hammers before taking away her purse containing cash and passports. The incident took place around half a kilometre from the district courts complex. Sources said the incident took place around 8 pm Monday near Sector 91 on the road leading towards Zirakpur. A case was registered Tuesday at Phase 1 police station on the complaint of the woman, Amandeep Kaur.

Kaur told Chandigarh Newsline that she belongs to Amritsar and works for Ambway as an executive and was also undergoing treatment from a private hospital located in Sector 71. She said that on Monday night she was going home from Chandigarh in her white Maruti Swift and when she reached at the Radha Soami light point on Airport Road, she wanted to go towards the industrial area by making a right turn but a white Swift car blocked her way following which she went straight towards the district court and then took the right turn from the light point towards Sector 91.

She added that after making the right turn towards Sector 91, she realised that two cars were following her, including one white Swift car. She added that one of the cars blocked her way while the other stopped near at her right side. Three men came out of both the cars and showed her a hammer and a rod and asked her to step out.

“I could not get what was happening, I tried to call my brother but one of the men had asked me to give my phone to him, then two others started smashing my car with the hammer and rod. I could not even raise an alarm. One of the men took out my purse containing Rs. 2500, my and my brother’s passports and they all fled from the spot in their cars,” she said.

When asked if she suspected anyone, Kaur said a day before Lohri, she along with her brother and his fiancee were going to market and their car had hit a Maruti Zen near their residence following which the car driver and his friend argued with them.

“I saw one person looked like the same person who had argued with my brother that day, rest the police could find after arresting these people,” she claimed. Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said that they had registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 379 (theft), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common interest).

