13-year-old rape victim’s baby dies in Mumbai

TWO days after a 13-year-old rape victim delivered a pre-term baby boy following Supreme Court orders to undergo medical termination of the pregnancy, the infant succumbed to prematurity and lung consolidation on Sunday.

The gynaecology department at JJ Hospital, where the minor is admitted, will now refer her for psychiatric counselling. “It is very difficult for her to cope with all this.

First, she got the news of pregnancy then, she had to deliver the child. And now, when the family wanted to keep the baby, they lost him,” said Dr Ashok Anand, the head of the gynaecology department at JJ hospital.

The minor had reached 27 weeks’ gestation when sonography tests first revealed the pregnancy. The girl had been allegedly raped by her father’s business partner.

Her father filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to abort the baby. On September 8, following a court order, the girl underwent a caesarean procedure to terminate the pregnancy. However, the victim delivered the baby weighing 1.8 kg. “We expected the baby to survive. There have been deliveries with much lower birth weight,” Anand said.

