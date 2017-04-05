Two students found murdered near Bhushi dam: Could be an attack or a robbery, probing all angles, say police

Senior officers including Inspector General, Kolhapur Range, Vishwas Nangre Patil and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Mohammed Suvez Haque visit the spot where the two students were found brutally murdered. Sushant Kulkarni Senior officers including Inspector General, Kolhapur Range, Vishwas Nangre Patil and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Mohammed Suvez Haque visit the spot where the two students were found brutally murdered. Sushant Kulkarni

A day after two final-year engineering students from Sinhagad Institute of Technology, Lonavala, were found brutally murdered near Bhushi dam, officials of Pune Rural Police said the investigation is focussing on whether they were victims of an attack or a robbery. The officials said police were looking at all possible angles in the case. Bodies of a 22-year-old man, a final year student of mechanical engineering, and a 21-year-old woman, who was in the final year of computer engineering, were found near Bhushi dam on Monday afternoon. Their clothes had been completely stripped off and they had severe injuries from a blunt object, said police. The woman was found with her hands tied behind her back and she had been gagged with pieces of her own clothes, said police. The post-mortem, conducted on Tuesday morning, suggested that the deaths were caused due to severe head injuries and subsequent loss of blood. Their viscera has been preserved for further chemical analysis. Their bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem was performed at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said, “The woman had left the hostel on Sunday evening… she had told her hostel friend that she would return late in the night. The male student, who lived in a private accommodation near the college, picked her up… the duo seemed to have gone for a ride to the Bhushi dam area on his motorcycle. Their bodies were found on Monday afternoon. At this stage, I can’t disclose all the details but their cell phones are missing. Though some of their other valuables were not taken, robbery or attempt of robbery cannot be ruled out and one of our teams is focusing on that.”

The officer added, “We also have reason to believe they were in a relationship… their families and some others may have known about it. At this stage, we are looking at all possible angles… the post-mortem has ruled out a sexual attack on the girl. The murders could also be due to an attack by a stranger or someone who was known to them. We have a list of their classmates… our teams as well as college authorities are speaking to students to find some leads… we are in touch with their family members… we are also checking their online activities and phone call records.” On Tuesday, Inspector General, Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangre Patil visited the scene of the crime, located between INS Shivaji and the Air Force Station in Lonavala. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Mohammed Suvez Haque, additional SP Rajkumar Shinde, and officers from the local police station and the local crime branch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now