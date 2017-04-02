Mumbai: Tree activists lodge complaint against MMRC soil survey at Aarey

After the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) began conducting soil survey in Aarey with police protection this week, tree activists from the city filed a complaint with the local police station on Saturday on the grounds that the work was being done illegally. Stating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order prohibiting any construction at Aare, the complaint filed by activist Zoru Bhatena seeks a directive to stop the work and withdraw the police protection. “We filed a complaint against the MMRC (asking them) to stop the work in Aarey since it is being conducted illegally. This is a step towards presenting the facts before the court,” Bhatena said.

The complaint alleges that Aarey Colony is a notified No Development Zone (NDZ) and a proposal to convert the area from ‘no-development’ to Metro Shed/Commercial Zone has not been sanctioned yet. The MMRC began conducting soil survey in Unit 19 of Aarey Colony on Thursday.

An earlier attempt by the metro implementing body to begin work in the area was thwarted by activists. While they did not register a complaint against the activists, the corporation sought police presence at the work site to ensure no interference from the activists.

