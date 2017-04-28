Teen prodigy to perform at NCPA

Milen Earath has completed three fellowship diplomas from London’s Trinity College. Milen Earath has completed three fellowship diplomas from London’s Trinity College.

A 15-year-old piano prodigy from Thrissur will play at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) on Friday. It will be the first solo recital in India for Milen Earath, stated to be the youngest person to complete three fellowship diplomas from London’s Trinity College. Thrissur-based Milen, the son of two doctors, picked up the piano after hearing it in Russia, where he was on vacation with his maternal grandparents. “On the Internet, I watched the masters play. For me, the piano is the king of instruments,” said Milen.

After enrolling in a music school in Thrissur in 2010, Milen began the first of his three diplomas at Trinity College the following year. On January 2016, he completed the last of the three diplomas, comprising eight grades. Since 2014, Milen has been taking piano lessons from Germany-based Professor Heribert Loch. “I have travelled to Germany seven times to learn from Professor Loch,” Milen said.

Since the past year, Milen’s parents have been writing to several performance centres in the country, and finally received a positive response from the NCPA. “It will be a one-and-a-half to two-hour concert. He will be playing two of the toughest pieces in classical music,” said Milen’s father, Dr. Manoj Earath.

On Saturday, Milen will play at the Russian Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

