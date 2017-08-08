Nod for Metro to build station on Defence land

MMRDA) has received permission from the Defence Ministry to conduct construction activity on Defence land in Kandivali East for the construction of the Metro 7. (File) MMRDA) has received permission from the Defence Ministry to conduct construction activity on Defence land in Kandivali East for the construction of the Metro 7. (File)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received permission from the Defence Ministry to conduct construction activity on Defence land in Kandivali East for the construction of the Metro 7. For the construction of the Mahindra & Mahindra Metro station on the Dahisar East-Andheri East corridor, the MMRDA requires 678.43 sq m land on a permanent basis from the Central Ordnance Depot in Akurli.

The ministry has now granted them permission to use the land. “We require a small strip of land for the station construction. The ministry has given us permission to use their land,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. The MMRDA recently paid the ministry a sum of Rs 4 crore and 20 lakh for the land. “Considering the urgency of the project, we first got the permission to begin construction. Now that we have paid them the amount, we will begin the process of land transfer,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The MMRDA will also have to shift the main gate for the depot, and reconstruct the affected compound wall with a provision of view cutters to prevent access of view into the Defence area. The work at Mahindra & Mahindra station has not begun yet. Divided into three packages, the 16.5-km Metro 7 corridor with 14 stations is coming up at a cost of Rs 6,200 crore. The MMRDA has started erecting girders and 25 of them have been erected so far.

