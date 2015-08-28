New line gets nod, Metro to connect city’s southern tip to farthest western suburb

The MMRDA approved the detailed project report for an elevated Metro line from Dahisar East to Andheri East

Two Metro rail corridors that the city’s development authority has prioritised for implementation will enable commuters to travel from the southern-most tip of the city, that is Cuffe Parade, to the farthest western suburb, Dahisar, entirely by the mass transit system.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved Wednesday the detailed project report (DPR) for an elevated Metro line from Dahisar East to Andheri East. This corridor is proposed to intersect the fully-underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro, which the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is planning at present.

A senior MMRDA official said, “Through the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro, the entire stretch from South Mumbai to Andheri is anyway being serviced. The Dahisar-Andheri line would be constructed in such a way that it meets the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro along the way, probably at the Mumbai international airport station.”

Currently, the suburban railway is the only arterial corridor directly connecting South Mumbai to Dahisar and the capacity is beyond strained. Besides, the Western Express Highway provides a signal-free ride from Bandra to Dahisar, but is completely clogged during peak hours.

The Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro is proposed to be 16.5 kilometres long and likely to cost Rs 4,737 crore. The project will now be presented to the state cabinet for approval. The Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro, on the other hand, will be 33.5 kilometres long with 27 stations. While the project is facing a few hiccups in finalising the location of its car depot and rehabilitating project-affected people, the state government is pushing to fast-track it, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally monitoring from his ‘war room’. The MMRC is currently in the process of finalising tenders for the tunnelling and construction of stations.

Likewise, another Metro line for which the MMRDA, which is headed by the CM, approved the detailed project report Wednesday will help commuters get Metro connectivity right from Dahisar to the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar. The 18.6-km Dahisar-DN Nagar line will meet the already operational 11.4-km elevated Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line at the DN Nagar station, enhancing east-west connectivity on the route.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has drafted the two detailed project reports for the Metro lines that the MMRDA approved Wednesday, and will take up the construction of any one of them. “We had a meeting with the DMRC today about which line would be more feasible for it to take up for construction. That particular line can happen faster as we won’t have to invest time in the bidding process,” said the MMRDA official.



