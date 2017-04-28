New BEST buses in white-yellow colour scheme greet commuters

The colour ‘white’ has been termed as ‘peaceful’ and pleasant to the eyes by the authorities. Ganesh Tendulkar The colour ‘white’ has been termed as ‘peaceful’ and pleasant to the eyes by the authorities. Ganesh Tendulkar

FOR ARMAITY SHROFF, a regular commuter in buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) — the bus transport utility in the city— the white-washed buses came as a welcome change. Opposed to the pitch red colour in use since inception, she was happy to see a different colour on the buses. “I would welcome the change of colour. It’s long due,” Shroff said. On Thursday, Mumbai was witness to a new colour-scheme — yellow stripes on complete white — of the BEST buses. Introduced on one route from Bandra Kurla Complex to Bandra (East) for a segment of corporate travellers, the utility wanted to experiment the move on a route that saw dedicated commuters.

“I was shocked to see the new colour when I took the bus. It was welcome at first but the aim must be to retain it till long,” a commuter said. The decision to try a different colour comes as a consequence of the utility’s attempt to increase loyal commuters. The undertaking, which hardly sees 20 lakh daily average passengers opposed to the 40 lakh before, believes the move will help attract youth.

“Our aim was to increase loyal commuters for the buses. The new colour grants a fresh look and could be seen as a welcome change in the busy streets of Mumbai,” a senior BEST official said. “In the initial two trips of the buses on Thursday morning, the new colour surprised the commuters. It feels good to drive a different kind of bus,” Ganesh Madke, an AC bus driver said.

However, some wanted the old colour to stay considering its importance. “Red being a bright colour catches the attention of people, even during rush hour. Moreover, the new colour resembles many school buses which makes it difficult to distinguish them,’ said Veena Nair, a daily commuter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now