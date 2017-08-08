Mumbai traffic will not be hit, say Maratha Kranti Morcha organisers

The organisers of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) said the traffic would not be affected on August 9 in Mumbai when the morcha would take place from Byculla Zoo to Azad Maidan. It would be the biggest ever morcha in the history of Mumbai, claimed the organisers. The organisers said that most of the vehicles would be parked in the parking areas of railway stations in Navi Mumbai.

“Those vehicles coming from Pune will be parked on the Mumbai Port Trust Land near Wadala. It will be a mook morcha (silent protest) and no slogans would be shouted. We have got the permissions from the police, traffic department, fire brigade, BMC and other agencies for the morcha,” said Virendra Pawar, member of the organising committee. This is likely to be the last mook morcha by the MKM.

The morcha will start from Byculla Zoo at 11 am and will proceed to Azad Maidan. So far, 57 such morchas have been held across the state. “Around 6,000 volunteers, at various railway stations, have registered with us to guide the protesters in reaching the venue. We are taking all possible efforts for not disturbing the Mumbai’s traffic,” said Nanasaheb Kute, another member of the organising committee.

Kute said around 10,000 vehicles could be parked on the Mumbai Port Trust land. Organisers further claimed that large number of vehicles were likely to come from Solapur district in Western Maharashtra.

“There is a huge race among the community in the district. At the taluka level, all vehicles have been booked and seeking our help for more vehicles. Besides, the large number of people from Marathwada region are likely to take part in it,” added Kute. Some of the demands of the MKM include capital punishment to the accused in the Kopardi murder case, Maratha reservation, stopping the misuse of the Atrocity Act, minimum support price for all farm produce among others.

Many Ganesh mandals, Dahi Handi mandals, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Marath Medico Association and few other organisations have extended their support to the morcha, said Pawar.

