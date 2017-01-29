Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for ‘molesting’ Australian woman

The driver asked the girl to put on the seat belt and while she was fixing the belt the driver touched her inappropriately. (Representational) The driver asked the girl to put on the seat belt and while she was fixing the belt the driver touched her inappropriately. (Representational)

The Mumbai police on Friday arrested a taxi driver who allegedly molested an Australian national in Mumbai’s Colaba area. The alleged incident happened on January 20. Police traced the driver and arrested him after the 20-year-old woman provided them with the vehicle’s registration number. Police said that on the day of the alleged incident the complainant took a regular taxi from Colaba and sat in the front of the car.

The driver asked the girl to put on the seat belt and while she was fixing the belt the driver touched her inappropriately. She did not raise an alarm immediately and took down the registration number of the vehicle and approached the police later.

Following preliminary investigation, a team looking for the taxi driver traced the accused , Jia Ul Ansari (30). A team of Colaba police nabbed the 30-year-old from his Worli residence on Friday. A case of molestation under section 354 of the IPC has been registered against Ansari, police said. with inputs from pti