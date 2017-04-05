Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 1.5 lakh gold to miscreants

Unidentified men stole gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a senior citizen in Panvel after promising to polish it. The incident took place at the home of 65-year-old Vandana Thakekar on March 25. The police said, in the afternoon when Thakekar was at home with her young granddaughter, the men knocked, claiming to sell powder that would polish her ornaments. “The accused asked the woman’s granddaughter to bring a box filled with water and turmeric and placed the jewellery inside it. Then they distracted the woman and the child and switched the sealed box with an identical box,” said Sunil Bajare, senior inspector, Panvel City police station.

He said the men asked Thakekar to open the box after 20 minutes and left. “When the woman opened the box, she found the jewellery inside was duplicate,” he said. But Thakekar registered a complaint only on Monday. Bajare said the men are known to have cheated several individuals in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai and have not been arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now