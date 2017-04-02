Mumbai: Prepare implementation plan for projects, civic chief tells ward officers

Civic Chief Ajoy Mehta has instructed all assistant commissioners to implement various development works at the ward level in a time-bound manner. Civic officials said, Mehta has asked assistant commissioners to prepare a plan for the new financial year. The projects include repairs of roads and footpaths, beautification of gardens, traffic islands, improvement of lakes and prominent areas, nullah widening and removal of bottlenecks, public toilets, dispensaries and cemeteries, among others. “All ward officers were instructed to give a presentation on the work to be undertaken in this year. The presentation was given during today’s meeting. Now, assistant commissioners and deputy municipal commissioners have been asked to prepare a time-bound implementation plan — from tender to execution,” said a senior official.

The official added that Mehta also took review of the ongoing road works and nullah-cleaning projects. “Road works have been classified as priority I, II, which includes only resurfacing and reconstruction of roads. Of the 110 roads in priority I, about 80 per cent works are complete. The roads department has been asked to complete at least 50 per cent works, of the 938 roads in priority II,” said the official. Of the total 558 reconstruction of roads, work on 407 roads is expected to be completed before monsoon, the official added.

Another official said cleaning of major nullahs began Saturday, while minor nullahs will be taken care of from April 7. Meanwhile, the civic body has also published a new comprehensive policy for water tankers, inviting suggestions from the public till April 15. It has proposed to install water metres at 18 water filling points, to keep a check on water filling by tankers. Besides, night vision CCTV cameras would be installed at these filling points, to maintain records related to tankers.

