Mumbai: Fare panel urged to implement taxi scheme 

Mumbai Taximen’s Union — the largest taxi union in the city — has advised the fare committee for taxis and app-based cabs to implement the Maharashtra City Taxi Scheme 2017 at the earliest. In a meeting with committee chairman B C Khautua Saturday, the union urged to retain the fare pricing policy for kaali peelis as per the Hakim Committee report.

“We told the chairman to retain the fare pricing for kaali peelis according to the Hakim Committee recommendation, which is to include factors like fuel and cost of living. We also asked them to fix the upper limit of aggregator cabs at Rs 30 and the lower limit at Rs 28 per 1.5 km. They should also fix an additional cost of Rs 18 in lower limit and Rs 20 as upper limit or every additional km,” said A L Quadros, taxi union leader. Khautua said he will think over the suggestions.

