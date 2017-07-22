Latest News
Mumbai: Drug worth Rs 2 crore seized from Malaysia-bound man

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:July 22, 2017 8:39 pm
The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs on Saturday arrested a man at the Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle a narcotic drug worth Rs 2 crore to Malaysia. Customs officials said that Suresh Kumar Nagarajan, a Chennai resident, was about to fly to Kuala Lumpur when he was intercepted.

Screening of his check-in baggage showed some suspicious substance inside, while a sniffer dog too indicated that something was wrong. On opening his suitcase, officials found that he had hidden 2,002 grams of Methaquolone (also called Mandrax), a banned recreational drug worth Rs 2 crore in illicit international markets, in a specially-made cavity.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A court remanded him in judicial custody.

