Mumbai: Cops on trail, rape accused drowns

A 20-year-old rape accused drowned off the beach in Gorai allegedly trying to escape from policemen chasing him. The youth, Salman Patel, was booked by the Gorai police last month for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman. He had been evading arrest and was spotted by the police in Aarey, Goregaon East, Monday night. The local police had handed him over to the Gorai police station.

A senior police official said Patel fled when he was being taken for a medical test in the early hours of Tuesday. “He pushed a constable away and ran,” he said. Patel was spotted near the beach in Gorai at 2.30 am when the police chased him. “He jumped into the water and drowned,” the officer said. Patel’s body was recovered from at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, the officer added. A case of accidental death has been registered at Gorai police station.

Patel’s sister, Ruby, who collected his body at JJ Hospital said: “My brother was framed. The girl’s family filed the complaint as they were opposed to their relationship. He has made no mistake.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now