MMRDA will run buses to BKC from different areas in city

In an attempt to provide improved connectivity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to run buses from different pockets in the city to the business district. The vehicles would be the same hybrid buses that the MMRDA has procured for operation by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

“We are conducting a survey to finalise the routes. We will be speaking to companies in BKC to find out where most number of employees commute from and then we will run buses from different pockets of the Western and Eastern suburbs,” said U P S Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA will provide 25 air-conditioned hybrid buses to the BEST, each costing Rs 1.61 crore. Five of the buses have already been procured and BEST plans to begin operations by August 15. By then, five more buses are expected to reach the city and consequently, every month the MMRDA will receive five buses from the manufacturers, TATA Motors.

The vehicles would be on a par with international buses manufactured by companies like Volvo and Scania and have features like WiFi connectivity, in-bus entertainment, charging points, GPS trackers and CCTV cameras, officials said. They will be operated by the BEST at the regular AC fares.

Earlier, the buses were to ply only from Sion, Kurla and Bandra stations to the BKC. However, with the new proposal, the buses will have more takers and provide improved connectivity to the business hub.

