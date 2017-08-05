Mimaansa wins award for combating learning disabilities

A MUMBAI-BASED organisation that works on assisting children who suffer from learning disabilities (LD), was awarded in the Young Innovators Challenge 2017 event hosted by 3M India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its work with students of municipal schools in Thane. The aim of the challenge was to come up with unique ideas to tackle India’s social and economic problems.

Mimaansa, started in 2012 by Poojaa Joshi, a former French teacher and now psychotherapist, works on offering early intervention for children with learning disabilities, including a remedial programme focused on alternative teaching strategies by skilled special educators. Mimaansa also offers teacher training programmes for municipal school teachers to help them identify and help students with LD, and counselling programme for children with LD.

Joshi says that as a teacher, she was never told what the term “special” child actually meant. After a volunteering stint with children, she decided to start Mimaansa. Joshi says, “I have always enjoyed volunteering and helping kids. Mimaansa was created to address the issue of LD. There is no organisation that works to address it directly in the education system, which is why I decided to start it.”

Mimaansa currently employs 12 ground staff, including counsellors and special educators who are trained to work with students impacted with LD. “What I liked about this challenge was that there was some group out there willing to acknowledge transformation in education. This is a win for all those who deal with LD on a daily basis,” said Joshi. Mimaansa hopes to use its win to spread more awareness about LD.

