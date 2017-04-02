Maharashtra: Over 400 security guards deployed in major hospitals

Over 400 security guards from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation were posted in major hospitals, such as KEM, Nair and Sion, to step up security for working doctors. The move comes after the state had assured protesting doctors last week to take stringent security measures at government hospitals, to prevent cases of assaults by patients’ relatives. According to Dr Suleman Merchant, dean at Sion Hospital, an emergency hotline (3374) has been initiated for doctors. The number has been linked to Rapid Action Force, who will dispatch a team whenever a doctor makes a distress call. Additionally, colour-coded passes have also been launched across all government hospitals. Relatives of patients will be issued different coloured passes for out-patient department and in-admission patients. Over 4,500 doctors had gone on a five-day-long strike to protest against attacks on resident doctors after an orthopaedician was brutally assaulted in Dhule, Maharashtra.

According to the state government, more posts for security guards will also be allotted in coming days. “Plans to install wireless intelligent alarm system are also underway,” said Merchant. “Only two relatives per patient will be allowed. We have already set up CCTV system. MCGM security will man civic hospitals,” said BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Idzes Kundan. The government has assured to improve security in 14 government medical colleges, especially outside casualty and emergency wards, along with the BMC-run hospitals.

