‘Low socio-economic status, illiteracy common among drug abusers’

Written by ZEESHAN SHAIKH | Published:August 8, 2017 3:49 am
Drug abuse is a complex problem not only for individuals but also for the entire community. An effective strategy to counter this menace can be charted only after understanding the socio-economic profiles of the victims of the menace.

A study titled “Socio-demographic profile of male drug abusers residing in Mumbai city, Maharashtra, India” was recently published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. The study was conducted with a sample group of 330 male drug users at three de-addiction centres in Jogeshwari, Bandra and Borivali.

The study said 35% of the users are below the age of 29 while 27% are between 30-39 years. Only 18% were aged 40-49 years. Majority of the respondents (53%) were educated up to secondary school, 19% were illiterate, and only 7% were graduates.

Out of the total respondents, 66% were Muslim, 32% were Hindu and only 2% were Christian. Almost 59% were married, 36% were unmarried, while 4% had separated from their life partner and 1% were in a live-in relationship. As much as 44% of the respondents were sole bread-earners for the family, 25% were earning along with other family members and 31% depended on the family for their bread and butter.

About 99% had used brown sugar, 77% had used charas, and 38% had used ganja, while only 1% had used LSD for their drug abusing practices, the study said. It concluded that advancing age, illiteracy, low socio-economic status and educational background were frequent observations with drug abusers.

