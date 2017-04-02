Jehangir Art Gallery: An art lover’s lair

The iconic building, founded by Sir Cowasji Jehangir, was built in 1952. Express The iconic building, founded by Sir Cowasji Jehangir, was built in 1952. Express

Cafe Samovar, one of the most iconic sections of the Jehangir Art Gallery shut shop around this time last year. Since then, regulars claimed, there has been a dip in the footfalls. Considered to be one of the main domains of art in the city, Jehangir Art Gallery has been a key platform for creativity and has drawn countless visitors for over six decades. Anchored at south Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda locality, the art gallery has been a host to thousands of exhibitions. Arpita Chauhan (18), who is pursuing a career in art, said, “It is my first visit here and this gallery was a major orientation to my passion. The art displayed here is an inspiration.”

With the Prince of Wales of Museum and the Gateway of India a short walk away, the gallery is at the heat of south Mumbai tourist trails. The iconic building has four main galleries. Founded by Sir Cowasji Jehangir at the request of K K Hebbar and Homi Bhabha, the gallery was built in 1952. It is managed by the committee of management, the entire cost of this mansion was funded by Jehangir. While art enthusiasts spend up to an hour here, others such as commerce student Sapna Gohil finished her tour in less than 15 minutes, claiming that there was not enough information for her to stay interested.

