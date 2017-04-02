Five-year-old’s death: Bombay HC says driver’s duty to be careful

Holding a driver guilty of rash and negligent driving that led to the death of a five-year-old, the Bombay High Court recently observed that since the road where the incident took place was not wide enough and riddled with potholes, it becomes the duty of the driver of a heavy vehicle to drive slowly and carefully. The High Court was hearing a revision petition filed by the driver who had challenged the judgment of the Additional Sessions Judge that convicted him for rash and negligent driving and causing death by such an act. The incident took place in Vategaon village in Sangli. The accused was arrested on January 17, 2011, two days after the accident.

The 5-year-old girl and her mother were on the left side of the road when a tankercoming from a sugarcane factory hit the child. The girl died on the spot. “It was incumbent on the part of the driver of the tanker to take care as is expected from a prudent person while driving such a heavy vehicle. If he fails to take such care then he becomes guilty of a rash and negligent act,” said Justice A M Badar.

“Negligence is breach of duty or lack of proper care in doing something. The road was not wide enough and was infested with potholes. It becomes the duty of the driver of the heavy vehicle, particularly when proceeding towards Vategaon village, to drive it slowly and carefully,” he said. The court added: “The impact of the accident on the minor female child can be seen from the spot panchnama. This evidence unerringly pointed out to the rash and negligent act on the part of the driver of the tanker.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now