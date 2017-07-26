Evading arrest since March, Udayanraje Bhosale surrenders

AFTER evading arrest for three months, Satara MP and NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, who is facing an attempt to murder and extortion case, surrendered before the police Tuesday morning and was later placed under arrested. He was granted bail by a sessions court in Satara in the afternoon.

Minutes after Bhosale’s arrest, shops and business establishments downed shutters in Satara, which spent tense moments till the MP was granted bail. His arrest also triggered a controversy after television channels purportedly showed a senior police officer hugging him when he surrendered.

Bhosale (51) had been evading arrest since March in a case in which he is accused of extorting money and making an attempt on the like of a local businessman. His application for an anticipatory bail was rejected by the Bombay High Court last week. He also held a road show in Satara two days ago but the police did not arrest him then.

Satara District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil told The Indian Express: “He surrendered at the police station at 9 am. He was subsequently arrested. We required his voice sample as part of the probe, which was taken. He was produced before a magistrate court in the afternoon and was remanded in magisterial custody. However, later in the afternoon, his lawyer moved sessions court with a bail application and he was granted a conditional bail. He has to report to the police station every alternate day.”

Hundreds of Bhosale’s supporters were present at the police station in the morning, and followed him wherever he was taken. A large police deployment was made to avoid any untoward incident. In a complaint registered in March this year, an owner of a manufacturing unit in Lonand in Satara had alleged that Bhosale and others demanded money from him and also tried to kill him.

After television channels played clippings purportedly showing a senior officer “embracing” Bhosale when he surrendered at the police station, the police were left red-faced. However, by evening the police denied that the inspector had hugged Bhosale. “In fact, it was Udayanraje who hugged the police inspector. The inspector and Udayanraje did not know each other as the former had taken charge just recently,” said Patil.

Asked why the police did not seek his custody, Patil said, “It was not required as his voice samples were already taken when he was present in the police station for two-three hours after the surrender.” The police also denied the allegation that the MP was given “VIP treatment”. A senior police officer said, “To ensure that his arrest do not lead to any law and order problem, however, we had taken all necessary steps…”Patil said 60-70 per cent of Satara observed bandh as rumours were floating that he had not been granted bail. “By evening, things were back to normal,” said the officer.

The NCP, however, gave a clean chit to Bhosale. “Why would someone from a royal family indulge in extortion and that too for a small amount…? It is a baseless allegation…,” said NCP leader Jeetendra Awhad. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena said a false case had been registered against the NCP MP. Party legislator Shambhuraje Desai raised the demand for “dropping of the charges” against Bhosale. “These are false allegations. They must be dropped, and an inquiry be commissioned against those who have lodged the false case against him,” Desai said during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly in Mumbai.

(With ENS, Mumbai)

