Dehradun-Mumbai Jet Airways flight: Luggage yet to arrive, passengers complain

Several passengers of a Dehradun-Mumbai Jet Airways flight that landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Monday evening did not receive their baggage after the airline had to offload some of it due to payload restrictions necessitated by the weather conditions. “I have my medication and other necessary requirements in the baggage. It is necessary that I receive them in time as there are some religious function I need to perform tomorrow. I also had to purchase some new clothes as the airline failed to deliver them till Tuesday afternoon as promised,” Pramokananad Vedanth, a passenger said.

“The bags reached Mumbai by Tuesday night. They will be distributed to the passengers by 12 noon,” the airline said. The passengers waited for almost two hours at the airport on Monday in the hope of receiving the baggage. In spite of several complaints, the airline failed to send their baggage till late Tuesday evening. “Due to payload restrictions necessitated by the weather conditions at Dehradun airport on Monday, some baggage had to be offloaded from Jet airways flight 9W 702. Guests were informed upon arrival in Mumbai and that their respective baggage would be delivered to them the next day,” an official statement from Jet read.

