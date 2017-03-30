Corruption allegations against traffic cops: Bombay HC directs petition to be converted to criminal PIL

The Bombay High Court, hearing a petition filed by a head constable regarding alleged large-scale corruption in the traffic department of the Mumbai Police, directed the petitioner to convert the petition into a criminal PIL as the issue affects the public at large. The court said this on Wednesday after pointing out that registering an FIR would be difficult as the allegation is against the whole department.

A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More was hearing a petition filed by head constable Sunil Toke in which he had listed various instances of corruption by traffic cops, attached with video evidence in the form of CDs, and sought departmental inquiry and FIR against errant officers. In the last hearing, the state Anti Corruption Bureau had informed the court that it conducted a thorough investigation and there was no substance in the allegations. The ACB had also informed that the recordings produced do not have any videos of money changing hands, following which the petitioner’s lawyer was directed by the court to examine the recordings once again.

On Wednesday, the petitioner’s lawyer, Datta Mane, filed an affidavit with snapshots of relevant portions of the recording of traffic police allegedly accepting bribes. APP Jayesh Yagnik who appeared for the ACB told the court that original video recordings have not been submitted with the agency and that the materials they have does not indicate any money being exchanged.

Justice More asked the State if it could formulate guidelines to address the issue. Yagnik told the court that e-challan and CCTVs at signals had reduced incidents of bribe and it kept a check on not just traffic violators but also the traffic officials. The court, however, pointed out that stringent steps needed to be taken and since it was difficult to probe this allegation as it concerned the whole department, there should be guidelines issued by the concerned authorities to address it. “Considering the seriousness of the issue and its scale, we direct the petitioner to convert the petition into a criminal PIL within the next two weeks,” said Justice More.

