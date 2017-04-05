Bombay High Court likely to stay open: Lawyers split over decision to hear cases during summer break

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court is most likely to hear cases during the upcoming summer vacations though the modalities are still being worked out. The lawyer community, though, is split in opinion, with many not in favour of working during summer recess as the decision was taken too close to the holiday period due to begin from May 6. Many of them have already made their holiday plans and booked tickets for their vacations. There were others who conceded that the decision would help with disposal of matters. The decision to work during the summer vacation seems to have been taken to bring down pendency of cases.

“We are working out modalities on the period during the summer holiday when matters can be heard, besides deciding on how many matters will be heard and which Judges will be working then. The decision to work during summer vacation was taken in March,” said an official from Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court has also decided to hear over 5,000 cases during the summer recess after the Chief Justice of India urged the apex court judges to sit for five days during the vacation. Speaking on the matter, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi said, “I don’t want to work during vacation. If the vacation period is reduced or done away with, I will abide by that decision but during vacation I would like to spend time doing what I want.” Rajiv Chavan, president of Advocates Association of Western India, said a similar decision was mooted last year by the Chief Justice of India to all the Chief Justices of High Courts but it was taken too close to the summer vacations and did not, therefore, materialise.

“This year, if the Bombay High Court planned to work during the summer vacation, we should have been informed in January or February. Such a decision has to be by consent. If both parties want to conduct a matter then it is fine. But even in such a case, a notice informing us should have been put up in advance as we had already broached this matter with the Registrar General much earlier. It is too late. For instance, many people make arrangements for holiday during this period in advance. The Bar should be taken into confidence in such matters,” said Chavan. On Tuesday while one of the Judges suggested taking up matters for hearing during the vacations, the lawyer for the petitioner expressed difficulty as he had already booked tickets for his vacation.

Senior Counsel Amit Desai, meanwhile, said that matter can be heard during vacation by consent by following a similar system devised by the Supreme Court as this will go a long way in disposal of matters. The Supreme Court has published an advance list of matters that are likely to be taken up during the summer vacation by the vacation bench. A person can go before the registry and express difficulty if they are unavailable. “As in the system devised by the Supreme Court a system can be followed whereby lawyers who have other commitments during the vacation can go to the registry to get the matter de-listed. This will help in disposal of matters,” he said. Senior Counsel Milind Sathe, who is also the president of the Bombay Bar Association, said they had made the suggestion to list those matters during vacation where both parties give their consent for the matter to be heard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now