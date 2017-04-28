Bombay High Court asks AG to file affidavit on behalf of Prakash Mehta

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Advocate General to file an affidavit on behalf of minister Prakash Mehta clarifying the reason behind his visit to Tilak Nagar police station ahead of a scheduled demolition drive in the area. On Wednesday, an officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation filed an affidavit stating that Mehta was obstructing the corporation’s drive and he was at the Tilak Nagar Police Station for that.

But the AG, Rohit Deo, appearing for the state, questioned the authenticity of the affidavit. “I have consulted the state home department and Tilak Nagar police and gone through the station diary of Tilak Nagar station and have accordingly concluded that the said affidavit was suspect,” he said. Justice Oka refused to accept the arguments and said it was “very unlikely that a serving officer of the BMC would take the risk to lie on affidavit and make false allegations about a minister in the current government.” On Wednesday, following the BMC’s affidavit naming Mehta, the court had summoned the AG and the in-charge of Tilak Nagar police station. The court was hearing a Public interest Litigation filed by NGO Janhit Manch seeking that encroachments along all major water pipelines in the city be removed.

On Thursday, the court questioned the senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar who affirmed that Mehta had visited the police station on April 15 afternoon, the day the demolition drive had been scheduled. He, however, said the minister was there only to “check the police station” and that no entry had been made in the station diary.

Asked if CCTV was installed in his office, the police inspector seemed unsure how to answer. “How can you not know?” asked the court. The officer said the footage was available for up to 10-12 days. “Look at the reaction of the police when the minister is involved. What will be the affect on other officers?” asked Justice Oka. A bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon has now directed the BMC to “place on record, all communications issued since January regarding the demolition drive,” and also directed Tilak Nagar police to submit video recordings or CCTV footage from the day Mehta visited the police station if available.

