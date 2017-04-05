BMC officers get court stay on circular, chief seeks report

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has sought a status report from the legal department after it was pointed out that some legal department officials sought and received a stay from the Bombay High Court on the civic body’s policy of fixing responsibility on designated officers and assistant legal officials for demolition-related activities. Sources in the civic body said during the municipal commissioner’s monthly meeting, deputy municipal commissioner Vasant Prabhu brought the issue to Mehta’s notice. In 2012, a circular had been issued fixing responsibility on the designated officers (DOs) and assistant legal officers (ALOs) of every ward specifying their role for demolition-related activities. A few ALOs later approached the court and were granted a stay on the implementation of the circular, said a senior official. “It is surprising to see the stay sought by the ALOs on BMC’s own policy. I have asked the legal department to provide a status report on how the ALOs got a stay from the court,” said Mehta, adding that further course of action will be taken based on the report.

The civic body issued a circular in 2012 to fix responsibility in getting stay order vacated and delay in expediting court cases. As per the circular, DOs are supposed to issue notices and take demolition action while ALOs are supposed to file affidavits within two months after getting notice or stay from court. The circular also says that the DOs are supposed to assist the ALOs by providing documents such as notice, photographs and directions about the case. The ALOs are expected to file the affidavit within two months after the stay granted by court. “If there is any delay in this procedure, the legal department is supposed take a regular review of cases and put its report before a committee having two deputy municipal commissioners for action. Then the action such as fine is being taken against the ALOs,” said an official.

Another official said that it seems, prima facie, the ALOs might have misrepresented the case before the court which then might have granted the stay. “In the past, it has observed that there is a delay in lot of court cases either for not providing documents to legal officials or for not filling affidavits for months. Hence the responsibility was fixed to avoid this unnecessary delay. The ALOs termed it as arbitrary decisions by the BMC and seems to have misrepresented the case to the court which has granted the stay,” said the official, adding that it is not a good practice for the civic body. “If they had any issues, they should have approached the higher authorities for it rather than going to court. It will set a wrong precedent and many other civic employees may follow it in future,” said the official, adding that officials from the legal department should be held responsible for not bringing the issue to the notice of Mehta.

