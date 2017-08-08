After R Mopalwar’s removal: MD of CIDCO takes additional charge of MSRDC

R L Mopalwar (Express Photo by Pradip Das) R L Mopalwar (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

After the removal of R Mopalwar from the post of Vice-Chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani has been given the additional charge of the agency as the Vice-Chairman and MD.

Gagrani is the Vice-Chairman and MD of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of (CIDCO), and hence currently oversees the execution of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Following allegations of corruption against Mopalwar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the state Assembly on Thursday the removal of the senior IAS official from his post.

The CM had further said that a probe would be conducted into the allegations within a month and if found guilty, strict action will be taken against Mopalwar. There was a furore in the Assembly after audio recordings allegedly containing phone conversations of Mopalwar purportedly dssiscussing irregularities went viral. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said: “There are 36 such recorded data where Mopalwar is clearly heard doing the negotiation.”

