Activist wants probe into source of ‘bribe money builder paid him’

ACTIVIST SANDEEP Yeole, who last month displayed a large amount of cash and alleged that it was a bribe paid to him by a real estate developer, said Friday that one of the law enforcement agencies is willing to investigate his complaint against Omkar Realtors and other developers associated with a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Vikhroli in suburban Mumbai.

Yeole alleges that he was given a bribe of Rs 1 crore by Omkar Realtors & Developers, which is developing the project. He said the bribe was in return for withdrawing his complaints against the developer. “I have been paid Rs 1 crore in cash, while Rs 60 lakh has been utilized towards legal battle fought against the developer, I still have Rs 40 lakh in cash with me and want the authorities to probe the source of the fund,” he said.

According to Yeole, the developer had agreed to pay Rs 11 crore, a residential accommodation and a four-wheeler to buy his silence. “I have conducted a sting operation to catch them red handed. For the smooth running of the project I have been offered Rs 11 crore, a residence and a car. On May 29, 2017, I was paid Rs 60 lakh in cash and Rs 40 lakh was paid on May 31,”Yeole alleged.

The said amount was paid in lieu of their expectation from me to withdraw all complaints and RTIs filed, and not to expose the illegality, fraud, forgery and criminal activities carried out by the builder,” he said.

He said that over the past few days, he has complained to various agencies including the EOW, the local police and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “I want a probe to start on the black money I possess, so that the source is probed and action is taken against the developer trying to buy my silence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omkar reiterated its comment released earlier when the controversy first surfaced. “Omkar Realtors would like to emphatically state that an amount of Rs 40 lakh was paid to Yeole, a local activist, in regard to the redevelopment project at Parksite, Vikhroli as advance rental disbursal amount for 88 slum tenants.”

“The said amount, which is completely accounted for, was paid as advance rents for 88 slum tenants who planned to shift immediately during the monsoon. Mr Yeole had been opposing and misleading some of the constituents on the false prospect of the project being redeveloped under Self Redevelopment,” the statement adds.

“The defamatory attempt by Yeole to present completely twisted facts to the media is purely a pressure tactic for ulterior motives and his failure to influence the overall slum community from going in for Self Redevelopment,” it says.

