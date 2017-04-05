ACB probes dismissed officer’s ‘links’ to land deal in Kandivli

Kandivli, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Source: Google Maps) Kandivli, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Source: Google Maps)

Nearly five years after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) prosecuted bureaucrat Nitesh Thakur in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, the agency has started a fresh probe against the dismissed officer to ascertain whether he conspired with other government officials to help SD Corporation Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the Thacker group, gain redevelopment rights of a prime project in Kandivli, a western suburb of Mumbai. The ACB recently received a complaint which alleged irregularities in rights acquired by SD Corporation to develop 53 acres in Samata Nagar in Kandivli. The complaint alleged that “the deal fetched Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Ltd (SPCL) and SD Corporation Pvt Ltd a pecuniary benefit of Rs 5,000 crore” — an allegation which the SD Corporation rejected.

“We have not been approached by any enforcement authority in connection with the plot as there are no irregularities thereto and the redevelopment of the plot and the buildings is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Development Control Regulations and the MRTP Act,” the company said in an email response to The Indian Express. ACB chief Vivek Phansalkar told The Indian Express that an inquiry was under way. “We have recently received a complaint to this effect and it shall be looked into according to ACB norms and procedure,” Phansalkar said. Incidentally, the ACB’s Mumbai unit in 2012 had probed the deal and had indicted Thakur, the then Deputy Collector, for alleged criminal misconduct and for conniving with other government officials in the deal. But the Thane unit, which arrested Thakur in March 2012, chargesheeted him only in the disproportionate assets case and made no mention of the Mumbai unit findings.

The chargesheet stated that Thakur amassed properties worth Rs 118 crore in Mumbai, Alibaug, Murud and other parts of the state. The agency also chargesheeted his brother, wife and mother. Thakur later jumped bail — he is said to have left the country — and is now wanted by the agency. Thakur’s arrest had triggered a huge row with the then Home Minister R R Patil assuring the Maharashtra assembly that the state would probe the alleged payment received by Thakur. The project in question is a 53-acre plot in Samata Nagar occupied by 160 buildings under the control of 55 co-operative housing societies. There are a total of 1,784 tenements.

In the complaint to the ACB in February this year, the complainant alleged that a sum of Rs 148 crore was transferred between 2007 and 2009 to firms controlled by Thakur to acquire development rights to a prime plot of land in Samata Nagar, Kandivli. “Huge sums of unexplained money were being given without an agreement at a time synchronous with illegal orders being passed, this could never have happened without the consent of the active directors of this company,” the complaint stated.

In its email response to queries from The Indian Express, the SD Corporation said: “The Samata Nagar Co-operative Housing Societies Union is a Federal Society formed in accordance with the covenant contained in the Sale Deeds executed by MHADA in favour of the respective Housing Societies located within the layout. The said Union was initially formed for the purposes of carrying out maintenance of the common amenities and facilities such as roads, etc. within the layout. All the Member Societies of the Union have passed General Body Resolutions in their respective General Body Meetings conferring powers on the Union to take up redevelopment of their respective buildings.”

“In view of the said resolutions, Union has proposed redevelopment of the buildings of its Member Societies by submitting a proposal thereto with MHADA. Consequent thereon, MHADA has granted NOC for redevelopment of the buildings of the Member Societies through the Union. The Union has appointed S D Corporation as a developer which has been ratified and confirmed by the Member Societies by passing General Body Resolutions as well as by executing individual consents and individual society agreements for the same.” “The allegations are false as the integrated redevelopment was sanctioned upon the recommendations of MHADA and hence in view thereof the individual societies who were issued offer letters for independent redevelopment came to be cancelled. The said societies had approached the Hon’ble High Court by filing Writ Petitions challenging the cancellation. The Hon’ble High Court after hearing the concerned parties had disposed of the Writ Petitions thereby confirming the integrated redevelopment,” the SD Corporation said.

