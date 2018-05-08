Xiaomi Redmi S2 global version listed online ahead of May 10 launch

Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 has been listed on the e-commerce platform Aliexpress, ahead of its May 10 launch. Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 has been listed on the e-commerce platform Aliexpress, ahead of its May 10 launch.

With just two days to go until Xiaomi releases the Redmi S2, it seems as though everything about the device has been leaked. We know that the smartphone will be a mid-end smartphone, and the focus on the Redmi S2’s selfie camera. Now, a GizmoChina report claims that the upcoming smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce platform Aliexpress. The listing sheds light on the Redmi S2, highlighting its full specifications and price.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will mimic the design language of the Mi 6x, featuring a metal unibody design. As leaked before, the rear of the phone has a new antenna line design on the top and bottom edges of the Redmi S2. The back of the phone also houses a fingerprint scanner and a vertically stacked camera setup. Further, the listing reveals that the handset will be available in grey, pink and gold colour variants.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will come with a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720p) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Plus, a microSD card slot is also available to expand the internal storage. While the listing does not mention of any other variants, it’s being speculated that the Redmi S2 will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option as well.

On the camera front, the Redmi S2 will include a dual-camera setup, featuring a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary snapper. The listing also reveals that the device will also include features like AI beauty and AI portrait. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will come with a 16MP camera along with an LED soft-light flash.

The smartphone will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery inside. The Redmi S2 will run MIUI 9 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Some reports claim that Xiaomi could launch an Android One-branded version of the Redmi S2 in markets like India. While the exact price is unknown, the listing speculates that Xiaomi’s upcoming phone will be priced between $159 (or approx Rs 10,671) and $187 (or approx Rs 12,550).

The Chinese tech company has already confirmed that the Redmi S2 will launch on May 10. Hopefully, we will have more information about the device on the launch day.

