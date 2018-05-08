Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Edition is priced at Rs 21,990 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 14. Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Edition is priced at Rs 21,990 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 14.

Oppo has launched the F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition phone in India. The limited-edition phone will hit the market from May 14 through Flipkart’s e-commerce platform as well as select Oppo exclusive showrooms. Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Edition price in India is Rs 21,990.

The phone isn’t different from the regular Oppo F7, which was introduced in March this year. Unlike the regular model, the limited-edition phone has a glass body and comes with a specially crafted cricket case cover. Otherwise, both phones share the same set of specifications and features.

Also read: Oppo F7 first impressions: The new selfie expert for a price of Rs 21,990

And speaking of its specifications, Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a ‘notch’. It is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The phone is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs ColorOS 5.0 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, the Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition comes with a 16MP rear-facing snapper with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. On the front, the phone sports a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Also read: Google I/O 2018: Android P, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to be focus

Connectivity options on the Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition include 4G VoLTE compatibility, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also comes with a fingerprint scanner as well.

For all the latest Mobile & Tabs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd