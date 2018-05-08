OnePlus CEO posts first selfie taken using OnePlus 6 with Amitabh Bachchan

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also Tweeted out a photo of him and the actor, apparently taken using the upcoming OnePlus 6. (Twitter/Amitabh Bachchan) OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also Tweeted out a photo of him and the actor, apparently taken using the upcoming OnePlus 6. (Twitter/Amitabh Bachchan)

OnePlus 6 has been spotted in white and black colour variants ahead of official launch on May 16. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also the brand ambassador of OnePlus in India tweeted out photos of him and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau holding the OnePlus 6. The Tweet has since been taken down. Lau held the white colour variant of OnePlus 6, while Bachchan had the black colour version in his hand. The photos give us a glimpse of the upcoming device, which will sport a glass back design and vertically aligned dual rear cameras.

Lau also shared a photo of him and the actor on Twitter, (Tweeted by Bachchan), apparently taken using the upcoming OnePlus 6. “Thank you @SrBachchan the pleasure was all mine. Great to be in India again and take the first selfie on the #OnePlus6 together. Look forward to having you at the OnePlus 6 Launch in Mumbai next week!” reads Lau’s Tweet.

Separately, OnePlus has put out a teaser suggesting OnePlus 6 will support super slow motion videos at 960 fps. Notably, the feature is also supported on flagship smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, and more. An all-glass body design has already been confirmed by OnePlus 6 and the phone could come with support for wireless charging as well as water resistance.

OnePlus 6 India launch will take place on May 17 in Mumbai. The flagship will be Amazon exclusive in India. Those interested in attending the OnePlus 6 launch event Mumbai’s NSCI grounds can get tickets from the OnePlus India website from 10 AM on May 8. The India launch followed by a hands-on experience session of the phone for fans. The Chinese startup has also planned ‘pre-sale’ pop-ups across eight Indian cities, that include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The pop-up will be held between 3:30 PM to 8 PM on May 21, and between 11 AM to 7 PM on May 22.

OnePlus 6 price in India could start at Rs 36,999 for the base storage model. OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch display and a notch on top of display has already been confirmed by the company. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and OnePlus will be introducing a 256GB storage version for the first time. It will be coupled with 8GB RAM. Other storage configurations expected include 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB space. OnePlus 6 is rumoured to feature a combination of 16MP+20MP sensors on the rear.

