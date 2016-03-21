Lucknow: 15-year-old ‘gangraped’, self immolates

They went to the police station, but the policemen allegedly refused to lodge an FIR. They went to the police station, but the policemen allegedly refused to lodge an FIR.

A 15-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze after she was allegedly gangraped at her house in Agra district’s Sikandra area on Saturday. The three youths, who reportedly raped her, are yet to be arrested.

The victim’s father, a security guard, lodged an FIR accusing three persons of harassment on Saturday night. “He has said that three persons — Vishnu, Poonam and one unidentified person — harassed his daughter, following which, she took an extreme step,” said Sikandra Station Officer Anil Kumar.

“However, the victim’s mother on Sunday filed a complaint with the police, alleging that on Saturday afternoon, three youths from neighbourhood — Karan alias Jacky, Vishnu and Poonam — came to her house when his daughter was alone and gangraped her,” he added.

The mother also claimed that on returning home, her daughter told her about the incident. Following this, they went to the police station, but the policemen allegedly refused to lodge an FIR. On returning home, the girl went to her room and set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on her, the complaint stated. She was rushed to the hospital where she died on Saturday night.

The postmortem examination of the body has been conducted and its report is awaited. The dying declaration of the victim, who was a student of Class VIII, has been recorded. “The mother’s complaint will be merged in the FIR lodged on Saturday night,” Kumar said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App